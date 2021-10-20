HSBC announces temporary closure of Ipswich branch
- Credit: Archant
Tavern Street's HSBC branch is to close for five weeks for refurbishment works.
The temporary closure will start on Monday, October 25, to allow workers to complete a "fundamental internal facelift" that will see a full redecoration and new furniture.
Two new counters will be installed, alongside a suite of self-service machines and a digital education zone.
The branch is expected to reopen on November 29.
Paul Houlding, HSBC UK's local director for Colchester and Ipswich, said: "We are continuing to invest millions of pounds into our branch network to create a better banking experience for our customers.
"The changes we are making to our Ipswich branch will mean customers have a much more modern branch, with increased space in the banking hall, plus a digital education zone where we can inform groups of customers on important issues, like helping to keep them safe from fraudsters, or maybe first-time buyers looking for their first home.
"While we are investing in our branch network and in Ipswich, the direction of travel for customer behaviour is quite clear - customers are becoming more comfortable primarily using online and mobile banking to take control of their finances, turning to other channels for very particular interactions."
Customers are advised to use their local post office for day-to-day banking while the refurbishment is being carried out.
The nearest HSBC branch is in Woodbridge, around 8.5 miles away.