News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

HSBC announces temporary closure of Ipswich branch

person

Charlotte Moore

Published: 3:35 PM October 20, 2021   
HSBC's Tavern Street, Ipswich, branch Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

HSBC's Tavern Street, Ipswich, branch Picture: GOOGLEMAPS - Credit: Archant

Tavern Street's HSBC branch is to close for five weeks for refurbishment works.

The temporary closure will start on Monday, October 25, to allow workers to complete a "fundamental internal facelift" that will see a full redecoration and new furniture. 

Two new counters will be installed, alongside a suite of self-service machines and a digital education zone. 

The branch is expected to reopen on November 29. 

Paul Houlding, HSBC UK's local director for Colchester and Ipswich, said: "We are continuing to invest millions of pounds into our branch network to create a better banking experience for our customers.

Paul Houlding, HSBC UK's local director for Colchester and Ipswich

Paul Houlding is HSBC UK's local director for Colchester and Ipswich - Credit: HSBC

You may also want to watch:

"The changes we are making to our Ipswich branch will mean customers have a much more modern branch, with increased space in the banking hall, plus a digital education zone where we can inform groups of customers on important issues, like helping to keep them safe from fraudsters, or maybe first-time buyers looking for their first home. 

"While we are investing in our branch network and in Ipswich, the direction of travel for customer behaviour is quite clear - customers are becoming more comfortable primarily using online and mobile banking to take control of their finances, turning to other channels for very particular interactions." 

Most Read

  1. 1 'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain
  2. 2 Ipswich's Covid infection rate now the highest in England
  3. 3 Ipswich market moves as work starts on Botanist restaurant
  1. 4 Is a new tenant lined up to move into Ancient House in Ipswich?
  2. 5 'Don't wait' - People urged to get coronavirus booster
  3. 6 Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to an Ipswich park
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
  5. 8 Ipswich man saves father-in-law after cardiac arrest at beach day-out
  6. 9 62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 Father and son admit keeping banned weapons at Woodbridge home

Customers are advised to use their local post office for day-to-day banking while the refurbishment is being carried out. 

The nearest HSBC branch is in Woodbridge, around 8.5 miles away. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
New-build homes in central Ipswich, including the Waterfront, will in future have limits on parking spaces

Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault

Timothy Bradford

person
The Mill building and the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront

Timothy Bradford

person