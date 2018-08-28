Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:13 10 December 2018

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Giving evidence in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Tavis, Sgt Murray Osman said he became concerned when he was told by colleagues that two members of the “Neno” group from the Nacton area of Ipswich had been seen in the town at around 2pm on June 2.

The officer, who was in plain clothes on the day in question, said he was concerned because members of Neno tended to stay in the Nacton area of town and he immediately went to Tavern Street and stood outside McDonald’s to look out for them.

Sgt Osman said the two members of the Neno group, who had been spotted in the town centre, were “prominent” members of the group and he was worried there might be trouble if members of the rival J-Block group from the Jubilee Park area of town, were in the area.

He said while he was standing near McDonald’s he saw a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man called Aristote Yenge, who he recognised as members of J-Block group.

Shortly afterwards he heard shouting coming from the nearby Lush store and when he ran into the shop he saw Yenge and the 16-year-old boy near the back of the store and the two members of the Neno group in the middle of the shop.

He said there were customers and staff in the shop and as the men were shouting at each other he feared the incident might escalate into “significant violence”.

Sgt Osman said he shouted at the men to “take it outside” and he had then frogmarched the two members of the Neno group out of the shop.

Outside, he and a colleague had searched the men for weapons and let them go on their way when they didn’t find anything.

A few hours later Sgt Osman said he heard about the incident in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, in which Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was friends with members of the Neno group, had been stabbed.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich on June 2.

It has been alleged Tavis was “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of J-Block.

Tavis died after he allegedly had a bottle smashed over his head and was stabbed 15 times.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, told the court there was “heated rivalry” between the two groups which came from different parts of the town.

He claimed the attack on Tavis was the result of what the J-Block group perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’ friends from the Neno group in Lush earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow alleged the fact that members of “Neno” had confronted the J-Block members so close to their home turf and the fact that the J-Block members had run and hidden rather than stood their ground gave the moral victory to Neno.

He said later that afternoon members of J-Block, including the defendants, had allegedly travelled to the area where Tavis lived seeking revenge for what had happened earlier.

“It is the Crown’s case that, no matter what may have been said or done by Tavis’ friends during the incident in Ipswich town centre that Saturday afternoon, there is nothing that any of these defendants can say to excuse the murderous attack upon him a few hours later.

“All six of them chose to go out in search of a member or members of the rival group and all six of them were determined to seek revenge,” said Mr Glasgow.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

40 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

12:42 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Most read

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide