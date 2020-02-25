E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenager to be sentenced for two robberies in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 25 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has admitted two robberies in Ipswich and will be sentenced by a judge next month.

Asghar Hashemi, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday via video link and pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery.

Hashemi admitted stealing a mobile phone, bank cards and an Apple iWatch from a man on December 12 around 11.55pm in the vicinity of St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich.

Hashemi also pleaded guilty to robbing a man of his mobile phone, trainers and coat on January 25 in Alan Road, near to the junction with Rosehill Road between 1am and 1.15am.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Judge David Pugh ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

Hashemi will next appear at the same court on Monday, March 30 for sentencing.

Hashemi, 18, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance.

