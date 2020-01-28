E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

18-year-old accused of Ipswich robberies

PUBLISHED: 10:21 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 28 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An 18-year-old accused of two robberies in Ipswich will appear at crown court next month.

Asghar Hashemi, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday via video link and did not enter pleas to the charges.

The first charge relates to an incident on December 12 around 11.55pm in the vicinity of St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, when a man was allegedly assaulted and had a mobile phone, bank cards and an Apple iWatch stolen.

Hashemi is also charged with a second offence after being accused of robbing a man of his mobile phone, trainers and coat on January 25 in Alan Road, near to the junction with Rosehill Road between 1am and 1.15am.

Hashemi was remanded in custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 24 at 10am for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Suspected class A drugs and hundreds in cash seized in Ipswich BMW search

Cash thought to be in the region of £500 seized alongside 50-70 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in raid of BMW. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Suspected class A drugs and hundreds in cash seized in Ipswich BMW search

Cash thought to be in the region of £500 seized alongside 50-70 wraps of suspected Class A drugs in raid of BMW. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

£500m Ipswich northern bypass given major thumbs-down by Suffolk public

Protesters opposed to the Ipswich northern bypass made their voices heard in consultation. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Boy, 15, arrested after woman in her 70s robbed outside her home

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18-year-old accused of Ipswich robberies

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Fuller Flavour: Enjoy Woolfenden while you can, plus my Town superstitions

Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24