18-year-old accused of Ipswich robberies

An 18-year-old accused of two robberies in Ipswich will appear at crown court next month.

Asghar Hashemi, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday via video link and did not enter pleas to the charges.

The first charge relates to an incident on December 12 around 11.55pm in the vicinity of St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, when a man was allegedly assaulted and had a mobile phone, bank cards and an Apple iWatch stolen.

Hashemi is also charged with a second offence after being accused of robbing a man of his mobile phone, trainers and coat on January 25 in Alan Road, near to the junction with Rosehill Road between 1am and 1.15am.

Hashemi was remanded in custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 24 at 10am for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).