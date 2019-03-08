Diversity leave Rubi-May jumping for joy!

Rubi-May Mason meets Diversity at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich Picture: MAXINE MASON Maxine Mason

Stowmarket teenager Rubi-May Mason met dance heroes Diversity backstage in Ipswich this week - a very different meeting to when they first met 10 years ago when she was battling a rare form of cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diversity meet Rubi-May Mason at Big Friday in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2010 Picture: SIMON PARKER Diversity meet Rubi-May Mason at Big Friday in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2010 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Nearly a decade after they first met at the Big Friday event in Ipswich's Christchurch Park in 2010, the dance-loving Stowmarket teenager got to meet the popular street troupe again and this time free of the disease.

Diversity were performing at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich on their 10 year anniversary 'Born Ready' tour of the UK.

When her family contacted the theatre and told them about their first meeting and how things had now changed for the better, choreographer Ashley Banjo and the boys were happy to meet up again.

Mum Maxine Mason said Rubi-May, aged 14, was in seventh heaven afterwards.

Rubi-May Mason meets Jordan Banjo, left, and Perri Kiely of Diversity Picture: MAXINE MASON Rubi-May Mason meets Jordan Banjo, left, and Perri Kiely of Diversity Picture: MAXINE MASON

"We didn't find out until late in the day that it was definitely going to happen and once she knew she was so excited," she said.

"We went backstage and there they were, waiting to meet her. They knew that she'd met them before, Ashley gave her a massive hug and said he was so happy she was here tonight and when we showed him the picture from 10 years ago he said 'WOW!!!

You may also want to watch:

Look at you now!'

Rubi-May Mason with Ashley Banjo of Diversity Picture: MAXINE MASON Rubi-May Mason with Ashley Banjo of Diversity Picture: MAXINE MASON

"She gave them a big hug back and she was just beaming.

"We are so grateful to everyone at the Regent Theatre who helped make this happen and to Diversity themselves, they are such lovely guys."

Diversity were formed in London and shot to fame in 2009 after winning ITV's Britain's Got Talent with their high-energy street dance routines.

Rubi-May had just started school when, in September 2009, she was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer known as Wilm's tumour.

She had to undergo gruelling treatments which left her weak and forced her to wear splints on her legs, meaning she could not take part in her favourite activities.

But now clear of cancer, she has resumed dancing again.

Maxine said: "She still has to go to Addenbrooke's for yearly check-ups but they are really please with her progress.

"She is now dancing again and she loves it."