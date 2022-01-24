News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The Baths in Ipswich to host more gigs for Independent Venue Week

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:25 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 11:11 AM January 24, 2022
Crowds at The Baths music venue in Ipswich

The Baths were revived after years away in 2021 - Credit: Marcus Neal

An historic Ipswich venue resurrected for the first time in years in 2021 will again host a week of gigs to celebrate Independent Venue Week.

The Baths in St Matthew’s Street – which famously hosted Led Zeppelin in November 1971 – was brought back for the Sound City Ipswich festival last autumn.

Now, the team at The Smokehouse – which usually hosts a week of gigs – have opted to make the most of the reborn Baths and showcase it for a string of gigs for Independent Venue Week from Tuesday, February 1.

Smokehouse founder Joe Bailey said: “We’re really excited to move all of our Independent Venue Week gigs to the iconic former Baths Halls.

“It’s going to be amazing having live music back in there even if the swimming pool is long gone!"

Independent Venue Week is a nationwide celebration of grassroots venues and those who run them, and encourages people to support the venues in their communities.

In Ipswich, music kicks off on Tuesday, February 1 with The Baths hosting electronic-post-rock crossover artist Bad With Phones.

Bad with Phones

Bad With Phones will be performing - Credit: Earth Agency

The Orielles

Space-rock outfit The Orielles will perform on Wednesday - Credit: Neelam Khan Vela

On Wednesday, space-rock outfit The Orielles will perform with support from Roscoe Roscoe and Anna’s Bones.

Andy Bell will be performing with his new project, Andy Bell Space Station on Thursday, February 3 – with the venue confirming more tickets have been released after the original run were snapped up quickly. Esme Emerson and Under the Sun will also be playing.

On the bill for Friday is disco-inspired house collective Girls of the Internet, who will then stick around for a DJ set. BBC 6 Music’s DJ Nemone will open for the evening.

The week concludes with Field Music supported by Susan Bear on Saturday, February 5.

Field Music

Field Music will conclude the week - Credit: Free Trade Agency

Elsewhere, The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket has a series of gigs on for IVW. Tuesday, February 1 features folk duo Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer.

Wednesday, February 2 is the venue’s local band showcase evening, Emerge. IVW’s Emerge event features indie duo Collars, singer-songwriter Phoebe Austin, Ipswich three-piece Ward of Iron and Under the Sun (before their Thursday Baths gig).

Fans of English folk can catch John Kirkpatrick on February 3, and the week concludes on Sunday February 6 with a comedy night comprising Jarlath Regan, Ray Badran and Jacob Hawley.

To find out more and for tickets for The Baths visit www.thesmokehouse.org/thesmokehousepresents

For John Peel Centre shows visit www.johnpeelcentre.com/whats-on/
 

Ipswich News

