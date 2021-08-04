Drawing competition set to be a hoot ahead of Wild in Art trail

Published: 7:00 PM August 4, 2021

An Ipswich hospice is calling on youngsters to get drawing for a chance to win a creative competition ahead of the Big Hoot 2022.

St Elizabeth Hospice has launched its Big Hoot Colouring Competition for under 16s across Suffolk for a chance to win a family VIP ticket to the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.

It comes ahead of the much-anticipated Wild in Art trail next summer, which will see 40 ornate owl sculptures swoop across the county town.

The youngsters will be tasked with creating their own unique designs on Big Hoot stencils as part of the competition, which runs until August 31.

Jamie Baldwin, 10, with his entry to the Big Hoot Colouring Competition - Credit: Baldwin family

Entries will be judged by a panel of hospice and owl sanctuary representatives, with runners up set to receive a Big Hoot merchandise pack.

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said winners will have a "hoot" of a time.

She said: “The whole hospice team is really excited about the Big Hoot 2022 and we have been blown away by the support of local business and the community with the trail already.

“With all the enthusiasm that has been shown to date, we decided to host the Big Hoot Colouring Competition, alongside the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, as it would be a great summer activity for children to take part in and get their creativity going ready for next year."

This will be the third Wild in Art trail organised by the hospice, with both Pigs Gone Wild and Elmer's Big Parade – Suffolk having proved incredibly popular.

Delilah Reynolds, 8, with her drawing - Credit: Reynolds family

Chris Astridge, director at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary – who are sponsoring the trail – said he is "very happy" to be associated with the event.

He said: "The 'owl' theme of the 2022 project presents a symbiotic relationship which, in having one of its giant unpainted owl sculptures on display at the Sanctuary through the summer months, provides a wonderful opportunity to promote all aspects of sympathetic care and respect for life which is central to the causes of both charities."

Entries to the competition can be made via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter – with entrants' guardians asked to post their photos using the #thebighoot.

Email entries can also be made here.