News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Drawing competition set to be a hoot ahead of Wild in Art trail

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM August 4, 2021   
Annabel Baldwin, 6, holding her entry to the Big Hoot Colouring Competition

Annabel Baldwin, 6, holding her entry to the Big Hoot Colouring Competition - Credit: Baldwin family

An Ipswich hospice is calling on youngsters to get drawing for a chance to win a creative competition ahead of the Big Hoot 2022.

St Elizabeth Hospice has launched its Big Hoot Colouring Competition for under 16s across Suffolk for a chance to win a family VIP ticket to the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.

It comes ahead of the much-anticipated Wild in Art trail next summer, which will see 40 ornate owl sculptures swoop across the county town.

The youngsters will be tasked with creating their own unique designs on Big Hoot stencils as part of the competition, which runs until August 31.

Jamie Baldwin, 10, with his entry to the Big Hoot Colouring Competition

Jamie Baldwin, 10, with his entry to the Big Hoot Colouring Competition - Credit: Baldwin family

Entries will be judged by a panel of hospice and owl sanctuary representatives, with runners up set to receive a Big Hoot merchandise pack.

You may also want to watch:

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said winners will have a "hoot" of a time.

She said: “The whole hospice team is really excited about the Big Hoot 2022 and we have been blown away by the support of local business and the community with the trail already.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
  2. 2 Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years
  3. 3 Should buses be kept out of Ipswich's Upper Brook Street?
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
  2. 5 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
  3. 6 Ipswich teenage boy arrested over stabbing
  4. 7 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  5. 8 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
  6. 9 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay

“With all the enthusiasm that has been shown to date, we decided to host the Big Hoot Colouring Competition, alongside the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, as it would be a great summer activity for children to take part in and get their creativity going ready for next year."

This will be the third Wild in Art trail organised by the hospice, with both Pigs Gone Wild and Elmer's Big Parade – Suffolk having proved incredibly popular.

Delilah Reynolds, 8, with her drawing

Delilah Reynolds, 8, with her drawing - Credit: Reynolds family

Chris Astridge, director at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary – who are sponsoring the trail – said he is "very happy" to be associated with the event.

He said: "The 'owl' theme of the 2022 project presents a symbiotic relationship which, in having one of its giant unpainted owl sculptures on display at the Sanctuary through the summer months, provides a wonderful opportunity to promote all aspects of sympathetic care and respect for life which is central to the causes of both charities."

Entries to the competition can be made via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter – with entrants' guardians asked to post their photos using the #thebighoot.

Email entries can also be made here.

Charity News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich man Ashmar Levy jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with meat cleaver

Jane Hunt

person
The container ship Ever Given, chartered and operated by container transportation and shipping compa

Video

Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus