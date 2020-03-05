E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New burger restaurant set to open in Buttermarket Shopping Centre

PUBLISHED: 12:37 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 05 March 2020

A new The Burger Priest restaurant is set to open in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

A new The Burger Priest restaurant is set to open in the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

EMILY TOWNSEND

A new The Burger Priest restaurant is set to open inside the Buttermarket Shopping Centre.

The chain currently has a franchise in Swindon, offering a variety of burgers, hotdogs, poutines, wings and vegan options. It previously had a store in Harlow's Harvey Centre.

All burgers are made with 100% Aberdeen Angus beef, with the most popular options on the menu including the High Priest Burger with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and the Altar Burger with sweetcured bacon and smoked cheese.

Shopfitters are yet to move into the site next to Cosy Club and no official opening date for the restaurant has been shared.

Building occupied by Waterstones goes up for rent

The centre went through a major revamp after being sold for £9.2 million in 2015, transforming into a new complex complete with a cinema, gym and a number of popular national food chains.

It also has another burger restaurant inside, with Byron having opened in October 2016.

The only original store left standing in the shopping centre, Boots, will be closing its doors in July. Ipswich town centre health food shop to close

