Find out where you can swap your Elmer stickers to complete your album

Twins 10-year-old Matilda, left, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer the Elephant Suffolk Trail sticker book and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

If your family are frantically trying to complete your Elmer's Big Parade sticker album at the moment, you have a chance to swap some of your double-ups at two special Ipswich swap shops.

Twins 10-year-old Matilda, right, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer the Elephant Suffolk Trail sticker book and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Twins 10-year-old Matilda, right, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer the Elephant Suffolk Trail sticker book and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The swap shops, which will take place over the next few weeks will give children a chance to exchange stickers with their fellow Elmer enthusiasts that have been enjoying the trail in Ipswich this summer.

On Monday, August 12, there will be the first swop shop at the East of England Co-op at Belstead Hills in Ipswich between 11am - 2pm.

The next swap shop will take place a week later on Monday, August 19, at the East of England Co-op in Henley Rise Ipswich, also between 11am - 2pm.

The Elmer swap shops will be open soon for fans to trade in their Elmer's Big Parade stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Elmer swap shops will be open soon for fans to trade in their Elmer's Big Parade stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lynn Warner, Community Events Manager at the East of England Co-op, said: "Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk has really captured people's imaginations. So many people have been popping to the co-op to pick up their sticker book and stickers.

"We really hope that by working with Archant to hold these swap events at our Henley Rise and Belstead Hills stores, we're able to help people complete their sticker books, so they have a fantastic memento of a truly wonderful event."

