Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

School pupils take part in pizza making masterclass to learn about healthy eating

PUBLISHED: 17:21 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 April 2019

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School chose which healthy toppings they would like to eat in a healthy eating class at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School chose which healthy toppings they would like to eat in a healthy eating class at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Pupils from an Ipswich school have attended a pizza making masterclass to learn about how they can still eat a healthy meal while having their favourite foods.

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School at their homemade pizzas for lunch at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School at their homemade pizzas for lunch at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The classes were run by the chefs and staff of The Raven Pub, in Hening Avenue who helped the children make their own pizza by spreading the bases and choosing their toppings before they were cooked and eaten for lunch.

The free classes were attended by students of Ravenswood Community Primary School who busily prepared their lunches while they learnt about a range of vegetables which they would be able to associate with their favourite foods.

Miss Valentine, year three class teacher, said: “We have been looking at healthy eating today by taking something that could be unhealthy, like a pizza and finding a different way children could enjoy it by using healthy toppings like different types of vegetables.

“The children have absolutely loved it. They have been excited from start to finish they couldn’t wait to come here today and it looks like empty plates all round. It’s been a massive hit.”

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School made their own pizza using healthy ingredients at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School made their own pizza using healthy ingredients at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elena Staiano, general manager at the pub, said: “We have shown them how to have a take-a-way food that is seen as a treat but make it healthy by introducing new toppings such as spinach, peppers and mushroom.

“I think there has been a lot over the last few years about healthy eating. There is more of a focus now on children to eat healthily and I think sometimes convenience for parents is more important than healthy food.

“We just want to show that children can have something really tasty that is also really healthy.”

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after armed police descend on Burrell Road in Ipswich

THere was a heavy police presence near Ipswich railway station during the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We are perfectly situated’ – Superdry reveal hopes for new Ipswich store and hint at opening date

Superdry store hopes to open its new Ipswich store by the end of May Photo: JAMES CARR

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Hadleigh Show 2019 – all you need to know, including the new road to get there

Big Pete the monster truck will star at Hadleigh Show 2019 Picture: Submitted

Ipswich Witches and King’s Lynn... A derby to rival any in the sport

Anglian Cup winners Ipswich, March 2008 after beating King's Lynn home and away in the last time the two sides met (from the left) Robert Miskowiak, Chris Schramm, Piotr Swiderski, Steve Johnston, Peter Simmons (team manager) Chris Louis, Jarek Hampel & Tobi Kroner. Photo: STEVE WALLER

School pupils take part in pizza making masterclass to learn about healthy eating

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School chose which healthy toppings they would like to eat in a healthy eating class at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists