School pupils take part in pizza making masterclass to learn about healthy eating

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School chose which healthy toppings they would like to eat in a healthy eating class at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Pupils from an Ipswich school have attended a pizza making masterclass to learn about how they can still eat a healthy meal while having their favourite foods.

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School at their homemade pizzas for lunch at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School at their homemade pizzas for lunch at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The classes were run by the chefs and staff of The Raven Pub, in Hening Avenue who helped the children make their own pizza by spreading the bases and choosing their toppings before they were cooked and eaten for lunch.

The free classes were attended by students of Ravenswood Community Primary School who busily prepared their lunches while they learnt about a range of vegetables which they would be able to associate with their favourite foods.

Miss Valentine, year three class teacher, said: “We have been looking at healthy eating today by taking something that could be unhealthy, like a pizza and finding a different way children could enjoy it by using healthy toppings like different types of vegetables.

“The children have absolutely loved it. They have been excited from start to finish they couldn’t wait to come here today and it looks like empty plates all round. It’s been a massive hit.”

Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School made their own pizza using healthy ingredients at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Pupils from Ravenswood Community Primary School made their own pizza using healthy ingredients at The Ravens Pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Elena Staiano, general manager at the pub, said: “We have shown them how to have a take-a-way food that is seen as a treat but make it healthy by introducing new toppings such as spinach, peppers and mushroom.

“I think there has been a lot over the last few years about healthy eating. There is more of a focus now on children to eat healthily and I think sometimes convenience for parents is more important than healthy food.

“We just want to show that children can have something really tasty that is also really healthy.”