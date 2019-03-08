Chocolate crunch and pink custard feature in this cafe's new school-themed afternoon tea!

The Shed at Sproughton is serving up afternoon tea filled with school day treats, from cornflake slice to chocolate crunch. Picture: The Shed Archant

The business near Ipswich has a retro/vintage feel making it the ideal place to turn back the clock with a bit of cake nostalgia.

A Suffolk tea room has launched a School Days Afternoon Tea, featuring cafeteria favourites chocolate crunch with pink custard, cornflake tart and sponge cake with icing and sprinkles.

The 1940s themed Tea at The Shed on Sproughton High Street started offering the treat this week, with hundreds of excited diners commenting on their Facebook post as it was announced.

Lesley Austin, who owns The Shed with her partner Ken Dunn, said they'd had "quite a lot of bookings" already.

The afternoon tea costs £16.95, which includes the school meal favourites, as well as a selection of sandwiches, a fruit scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam and a pot of loose leaf tea or a cafetiere of coffee.

The special tea will remain on the menu while it proves popular. "We would like to keep it going as long as there's demand for it," Lesley added.