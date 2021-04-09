News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
200-year-old family funfair returns to Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:52 AM April 9, 2021   
Stocks Fun Fair

Stocks Fun Fair returns on Friday, April 16 in Ipswich - Credit: Stocks Fun Fair

A family funfair that celebrates its 200-year anniversary this year is returning to Ipswich for its first outing since restrictions have been relaxed. 

For Enri Stocks, of Stocks Fun Fair, the decision to return to Ipswich first was a no-brainer as his family has owned the land in Bramford Road for over 50 years. 

This means the 30-year-old has fewer hoops to jump through to put the rides and attractions on the land.

He urges the public to only have six people in their groups, use track and trace, and social distance while using the Waltzer, Twister, and other rides.

Masks are not compulsory as the fair is outside but there will be limited capacity and double cleaning of rides when it returns on Friday, April 16.  

He added that the last year has been "really tough" for the funfair business as it was only allowed to run a fraction of its usual events. "Much like many others," he notes. 

Next, Stocks Fun Fair will head to Saxmundham. 

