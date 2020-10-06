E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich market returns to four-day operation with stalls on Thursdays

PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 06 October 2020

Ipswich Market is returning to four-day operation. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Market goes back to four-day operation this week with stalls operating on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic

Three stalls will be setting up on Princes Street on Thursday after the borough council gave permission for the extension. At present the greengrocers’, Young’s fish stall and another food stall are expected to set up on Thursday – although it is possible that other traders could join them.

The market is now back to its pre-lockdown working days of Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays – although there are still not as many stalls as there were before the pandemic struck.

MORE: Ipswich council tries to bring new stalls to the market

Greengrocer Mick Catchpole said: “We’re pleased to be back to four-day operation, even if there may only be three of us here on Thursday this week. It is good to get back to the normal days of operation again.”

The market is seen as important for the town centre as it brings extra shoppers in on its operating days.

