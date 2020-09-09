WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It has shocked and saddened a community - but how did the Kesgrave shooting and subsequent police investigation unfold?

Police were first called to the shooting, in Friends Walk, around 8.40am Monday, September 7, after receiving reports the boy had been shot on his walk to school.

A huge emergency services response followed, with armed police swooping on the estate alongside paramedics and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge at 10am, where he remains in a critical condition.

Less than one hour later, at 10.55am, police cordoned off Westwood Avenue in Ipswich, where a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A car matching the description of that seen leaving the crime scene was reportedly seized in the street and a “long-barrelled” gun was recovered from inside it.

Detectives were later granted an additional 12 hours to question the teenager, who is from the Woodbridge area.

Police later announced he had been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

The cordons in Friends Walk and Westwood Avenue have since been lifted, although a police presence is expected to remain around Kesgrave High School for the coming days.