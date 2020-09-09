E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 09 September 2020

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It has shocked and saddened a community - but how did the Kesgrave shooting and subsequent police investigation unfold?

Police were first called to the shooting, in Friends Walk, around 8.40am Monday, September 7, after receiving reports the boy had been shot on his walk to school.

A huge emergency services response followed, with armed police swooping on the estate alongside paramedics and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge at 10am, where he remains in a critical condition.

Less than one hour later, at 10.55am, police cordoned off Westwood Avenue in Ipswich, where a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A car matching the description of that seen leaving the crime scene was reportedly seized in the street and a “long-barrelled” gun was recovered from inside it.

Detectives were later granted an additional 12 hours to question the teenager, who is from the Woodbridge area.

Police later announced he had been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

The cordons in Friends Walk and Westwood Avenue have since been lifted, although a police presence is expected to remain around Kesgrave High School for the coming days.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy appears in court after allegedly shooting fellow teenager with shotgun in Kesgrave

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fashion chain axes Ipswich store after sales ‘battered by pandemic’

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Pic: Quiz

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I guess whoever caught his eye will play’ - Cornell on his battle with Holy for No.1 shirt

Tomas Holy and David Cornell are battling for a starting spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER