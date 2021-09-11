Latest timings as world's largest container ship set to arrive in Suffolk

Published: 7:00 PM September 11, 2021

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe - Credit: Peet de Rouw

The world's largest container ship is set to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe on Sunday morning - here's where and when you can spot the vessel.

The Ever Ace, which measures a huge 400m in length and 61.5m wide, is expected to reach the Suffolk coast overnight. According to the Port of Felixstowe's live tracker, the ship is due to dock at the port at around 7am.

Police in Felixstowe have advised ship-gazers to avoid congregating in Langer Road, Carr Road and View Point Road to avoid congestion.

People keen to see the Ever Ace vessel arrive at #Felixstowe on Sun 12 Sept are advised to avoid Langer Rd, Carr Rd & View Point Rd area to help avoid congestion. You should use Sea Rd & Undercliff Rd West and East to see the arrival of the vessel from around 7am. Thank you — Felixstowe & Woodbridge Police (@FelixWoodPolice) September 11, 2021

Instead, officers have encouraged people to view the Ever Ace from Sea Road and Undercliff Road.

The vessel's arrival comes just over a month after the Ever Given - which became infamous for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year - arrived at the Port of Felixstowe.

Dozens of people lined the beachfront in Felixstowe to catch a glimpse of the Ever Given docking, four months later than originally planned.