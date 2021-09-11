Latest timings as world's largest container ship set to arrive in Suffolk
- Credit: Peet de Rouw
The world's largest container ship is set to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe on Sunday morning - here's where and when you can spot the vessel.
The Ever Ace, which measures a huge 400m in length and 61.5m wide, is expected to reach the Suffolk coast overnight. According to the Port of Felixstowe's live tracker, the ship is due to dock at the port at around 7am.
Police in Felixstowe have advised ship-gazers to avoid congregating in Langer Road, Carr Road and View Point Road to avoid congestion.
Instead, officers have encouraged people to view the Ever Ace from Sea Road and Undercliff Road.
The vessel's arrival comes just over a month after the Ever Given - which became infamous for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year - arrived at the Port of Felixstowe.
Dozens of people lined the beachfront in Felixstowe to catch a glimpse of the Ever Given docking, four months later than originally planned.