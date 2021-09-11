News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Latest timings as world's largest container ship set to arrive in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM September 11, 2021   
The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe - Credit: Peet de Rouw

The world's largest container ship is set to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe on Sunday morning - here's where and when you can spot the vessel.

The Ever Ace, which measures a huge 400m in length and 61.5m wide, is expected to reach the Suffolk coast overnight. According to the Port of Felixstowe's live tracker, the ship is due to dock at the port at around 7am.

Police in Felixstowe have advised ship-gazers to avoid congregating in Langer Road, Carr Road and View Point Road to avoid congestion.

Instead, officers have encouraged people to view the Ever Ace from Sea Road and Undercliff Road.

The vessel's arrival comes just over a month after the Ever Given - which became infamous for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year - arrived at the Port of Felixstowe.

Dozens of people lined the beachfront in Felixstowe to catch a glimpse of the Ever Given docking, four months later than originally planned.

