Visit to Estonia gave me better understand of armed forces challenges

I spent last Friday outside of the constituency for the first time in a long while.

I’m almost always out and about in the constituency on Fridays, so there needs to be a strong justification for me not to be in Town - and last week there was.

Instead, I was with some of the approximately 2,000 British troops who are currently serving in Estonia as part of Operation Cabrit, quite close to the Russian border, at Tapa Army base.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in Estonia. - Credit: Tom Hunt

I was in Estonia as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme. The scheme is an opportunity for members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords to immerse themselves within one of the branches of the armed forces to better understand the challenges they face and what as politicians we can do to ensure our brilliant armed services personnel get all the support they need.

As politicians there is always a very real possibility that we could end up being put in the position where we have to make decisions on whether or not its justified to put our armed services personnel in harm's way and I think fully engaging in programmed such as the Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme is the very least we can do.

In September, just days after the funeral of Her late Majesty the Queen, Prince Edward visited Estonia to pay tribute to the British troops, and to thank them personally for their continued dedication.

While I was there, I was fortunate to meet many of the current British troops, particularly the 2 Rifles battlegroup who are currently on tour there. They are a light infantry regiment, working on NATO’s enhanced forwards presence as part of Operation Cabrit.

I was also pleasantly surprised to bump into an Ipswich constituent. Over a thousand miles from the Town, it was a great coincidence to see Lawrence on the Estonian army base. He grew up in East Ipswich, and went to local schools – Sidegate Primary and then Northgate school. He is now playing a crucial role as part of the 19 Tanks Transporter Squadron, the army’s only specialist tank transporter squadron.

When I met Lawrence, I asked him how I could help, how to represent him, and what message I could take back to the Secretary of State for Defence.

His thoughts went immediately to the kit - the vehicles, how they are protected, and maintained. Not for himself. Yesterday in the Chamber I relayed his message, and asked the Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, to join me in showing gratitude to our armed forces, who are so selfless in their dedication.

It’s incredible and impressive to see an Ipswich constituent operating in such a key role so far from home. We have the best armed forces in the world and it is always a particular point of pride to see Ipswich constituents playing such valuable roles in our services. The work of our armed forces overseas cannot be overstated, and it was clear that they are providing vital technical assistance as part of the NATO scheme in Estonia.

It is clear this is an invaluable role currently, as Estonia is on the frontline when it comes to Russian aggression and everyday Estonians have to live with the very real prospect of being occupied by an enormous neighbour led by a vile autocrat. Last Thursday myself and a group of other MPs from both main political parties attended political meetings in the Estonian capital Tallin. We met with the British Ambassador in Estonia, the Permanent

Secretary at Estonian Ministry of Defence, the Defence Committee in the Estonian Parliament and other defence experts.

When it comes to the enormous importance of NATO and article 5 for our own security Estonia is crucially important. If Putin is going to seriously test the credibility of article 5 anywhere its likely to be in Estonia. It's for this reason that the British Army is leading the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence there. Currently the largest British Army deployment in the world.

When I was at one of the meetings on the Thursday a senior official told me that if Putin has achieved his stated objectives in Ukraine in the manner and timescale that he wanted article 5 would have most likely already been tested in Estonia and the meeting we were having would most likely have taken place in a bunker.

Not that it's likely but if ever I come remotely close to questioning the extreme importance of the Ukraine-Russia conflict for our own security I will think back to this meeting.

It was clear to many of the people we spoke to that in their view Putin does not see the conflict in Ukraine as an isolated issue specific to Ukraine. It's part of a wider challenge to the Western order and our own values. It's important what we all learn the lessons of history and understand this.

Showing a lack of resolve in our support for Ukraine would most likely come back to bit us in short order much closer to home and the stakes would be even higher. Whatever the challenges that are being posed by the conflict in Ukraine, and there are many, it has never been more vital that we retain and enhance our support for the brave Ukrainian people.