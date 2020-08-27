E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family’s tribute after death of ‘talented’ Tom, 21, in A137 crash

PUBLISHED: 20:58 27 August 2020

Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A137 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A137 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A “cheeky and talented” artist and musician from Woolverstone has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a fatal crash on the A137.

Thomas Pickering, 21, died after his Kia Ceed was involved in the collision between Brantham and Tattingstone on Wednesday night, August 26.

His identity will be confirmed during formal inquest hearings.

The crash, which also involved a Saab 93 and a Volkswagen Golf, happened on the major road just after 10.45pm. It was closed for much of Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Pickering’s family said Thomas – known to loved ones as Tom – will forever be remembered for his talent and cheeky sense of humour.

They said: “Thomas Peter Pickering, Tom to his friends. Only 21 years of age, he was a hard worker and a talented artist and musician with a cheeky sense of humour.

“A very much-loved son, boyfriend and friend to those who were lucky enough to have known him.”

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Saab, a teenage woman, was taken also taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury.

A woman in her 30s driving the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses to the collision – including anyone with dash cam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of August 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Family’s tribute after death of ‘talented’ Tom, 21, in A137 crash

Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A137 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenage cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with car

A teenager has suffered minor head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car while riding a bike. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire which damaged Ipswich home being treated as arson

The fire took place at a home on Browning Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man taken to hospital with puncture wound following assault in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND