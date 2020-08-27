Family’s tribute after death of ‘talented’ Tom, 21, in A137 crash

Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A137 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A “cheeky and talented” artist and musician from Woolverstone has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a fatal crash on the A137.

Thomas Pickering, 21, died after his Kia Ceed was involved in the collision between Brantham and Tattingstone on Wednesday night, August 26.

His identity will be confirmed during formal inquest hearings.

The crash, which also involved a Saab 93 and a Volkswagen Golf, happened on the major road just after 10.45pm. It was closed for much of Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Pickering’s family said Thomas – known to loved ones as Tom – will forever be remembered for his talent and cheeky sense of humour.

They said: “Thomas Peter Pickering, Tom to his friends. Only 21 years of age, he was a hard worker and a talented artist and musician with a cheeky sense of humour.

“A very much-loved son, boyfriend and friend to those who were lucky enough to have known him.”

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Saab, a teenage woman, was taken also taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury.

A woman in her 30s driving the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses to the collision – including anyone with dash cam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of August 26.