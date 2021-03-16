News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Top five meal orders in Ipswich - as revealed by Deliveroo

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Deliveroo has revealed details of the most popular meal orders in Ipswich

Deliveroo has revealed details of the most popular meal orders in Ipswich - Credit: © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

What is your top food delivery? Deliveroo has revealed details of the five most popular orders in Ipswich.

The on-demand food delivery service, which has now been operating in Ipswich for four years, says Japanese food is the top choice in the town, followed by German doner kebabs and American-style burgers.

Friday night is the most popular time to order a meal delivery - and to be even more precise, 8.12pm is the peak time to order from the service.

The most popular Deliveroo dishes in Ipswich are:

  • Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama
  • Original German Doner Kebab from German Doner Kebab
  • Big Cheesy Lee Burger from Love Thy Burger
  • Bacon Double Cheese with Fried from Byron Burgers 
  • Bomboloni from Coco Di Mama Kitchen

Since Deliveroo launched in the town four years ago, more than 110 restaurants have signed up to the platform. The company says it supports local businesses in Ipswich, with 60% percent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants.

