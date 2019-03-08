Man accused of assault on officer following five-hour police incident

Police outside a property in Top Street, Martlesham Picture: VICTORIA PERDUSA Archant

A 37-year-old Suffolk man has denied assaulting a police officer during his arrest on suspicion of another alleged offence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jelani Jones was arrested about five hours after police arrived at an address in Martlesham on Saturday morning.

Officers had attended in order to arrest him on suspicion of another offence, which he also denied in court two days later, along with a number of other allegations.

Jones appeared in custody before Ipswich magistrates on Monday morning, charged with assaulting an emergency worker, Pc Matthew Flack, on August 17.

He was also charged with possession of a small quantity of cannabis, allegedly found inside the property at the time of his arrest.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said officers had gone to the address in Top Street shortly after 7am on Saturday.

A spokesman said the incident eventually came to an end at 12.20pm after the occupant refused to leave the property.

Following his arrest, Jones was charged with sending an electronic message of grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing character on August 14, and a second count of the same charge on June 26.

He was also charged with assaulting a woman in Ipswich on April 10; breaching a non-molestation order by contacting his ex-partner by phone on July 10, and criminal damage worth £1,000 to the window of a tattoo studio in Wickham Market, near Woodbridge, on July 11.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said all of the offences were related to one another and triable 'either way' before magistrates or a crown court judge, with the exception of the common assault allegation from April 10, which was suitable only for summary trial at magistrates' court.

Jones was released on conditional bail until his next appearance at magistrates' court on September 16, which will be followed by a plea and trial preparation hearing listed for the week beginning September 16 at Ipswich Crown Court.