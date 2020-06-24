Do you remember Ipswich’s old Tower Ramparts shopping centre?
Today, it is known as the Sailmakers - but what do you remember of the old Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre in Ipswich?
The centre opened in 1986 to much fanfare, as pictures from our archives show - with hundreds of shoppers packing into the building to have a look around its range of stores.
Over the years, popular stores such as Littlewoods have come and gone - but today it continues to have a strong offering including Boots, Ernest Jones, HMV, Topshop and River Island.
Our photo library shows the centre has always remained popular with buyers and has hosted numerous events, such as a Miss Ipswich competition in 1988.
The centre was renamed the Sailmakers in 2015, following a revamp - but for many, the old name of Tower Ramparts is never far from their memory.
