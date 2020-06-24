E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Do you remember Ipswich’s old Tower Ramparts shopping centre?

24 June, 2020 - 19:12
Did you attend the opening or the Tower Ramparts in 1986? Picture: OWEN HINES

Today, it is known as the Sailmakers - but what do you remember of the old Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre in Ipswich?

The Tower Ramparts shopping centre, with the old Littlewood store, pictured in 2002. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe Tower Ramparts shopping centre, with the old Littlewood store, pictured in 2002. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The centre opened in 1986 to much fanfare, as pictures from our archives show - with hundreds of shoppers packing into the building to have a look around its range of stores.

Over the years, popular stores such as Littlewoods have come and gone - but today it continues to have a strong offering including Boots, Ernest Jones, HMV, Topshop and River Island.

Our photo library shows the centre has always remained popular with buyers and has hosted numerous events, such as a Miss Ipswich competition in 1988.

The centre was renamed the Sailmakers in 2015, following a revamp - but for many, the old name of Tower Ramparts is never far from their memory.

Miss Ipswich contestants line-up at Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre in April 1988. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYMiss Ipswich contestants line-up at Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre in April 1988. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

What do you remember of the old Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre? Send your memories, along with your full details, by email.

Work taking place at Ipswich's Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre in 2015, before it became the Sailmakers. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYWork taking place at Ipswich's Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre in 2015, before it became the Sailmakers. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Long-serving staff pictured after the closure of Ipswich's Littlewoods store in 2006. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYLong-serving staff pictured after the closure of Ipswich's Littlewoods store in 2006. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tower Ramparts was always busy with shoppers. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYTower Ramparts was always busy with shoppers. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Christmas decorations at Tower Ramparts in 2008. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYChristmas decorations at Tower Ramparts in 2008. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

