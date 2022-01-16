5 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid this week

Roadworks will be ongoing throughout Suffolk this week, with diversions in place to take motorists to their destinations.

Here's five to avoid if you want a smoother journey.

Belstead Road, Ipswich

Belstead Road near St Joseph's College will be closed this week for Suffolk County Council works.

The works are taking place between the two junctions with Stoke Park Drive.

A12, Woodbridge

The southbound carriageway of the A12 just outside of Woodbridge is closed on Monday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Motorists can avoid the works by travelling through the town.

Goring Road, Ipswich

Cadent gas works mean Goring Road, off a busy roundabout in Spring Road, will be closed until January 24.

Drivers can get around by using the nearby Britannia Road.

Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds

A new footpath is being constructed along Barton Hill in Bury St Edmunds, with the road off the A134 set to closed until April.

Several motorists have already expressed their frustrations over the delays the works are causing.

Market Hill, Sudbury

Market Hill will be closed until Wednesday with a diversion route put in place along King Street.

The closure will be enforced outside the St Peter's venue, at the start of the one-way street.