A1071 partially blocked after collision between lorry and car
Published: 9:14 AM January 12, 2022
Updated: 9:17 AM January 12, 2022
A major road into Ipswich is partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to the collision involving a lorry and a car in the A1071 at Burstall just before 7.40am today, Wednesday, January 12.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The crash happened in the westbound carriageway towards Hadleigh.
"There has been no report of any injuries."
