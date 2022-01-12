A1071 partially blocked after collision between lorry and car

The A1071 outside Ipswich is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A major road into Ipswich is partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the collision involving a lorry and a car in the A1071 at Burstall just before 7.40am today, Wednesday, January 12.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The crash happened in the westbound carriageway towards Hadleigh.

"There has been no report of any injuries."

