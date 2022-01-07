A12 blocked after three-vehicle crash

Part of the A12 near Ipswich is blocked following a three vehicle crash - Credit: Matthew Usher

Part of the A12 near Ipswich is blocked after a three-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the three-vehicle collision, in the southbound carriageway near Foxhall just after 2.55pm today (Friday, January 7).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Volvo, Ford Focus Zetec and an Audi A3 and the road is currently blocked.

No injuries have been reported and recovery is expected to arrive at the scene shortly.

