A12 blocked after three-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:18 PM January 7, 2022
Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Part of the A12 near Ipswich is blocked following a three vehicle crash - Credit: Matthew Usher

Part of the A12 near Ipswich is blocked after a three-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the three-vehicle collision, in the southbound carriageway near Foxhall just after 2.55pm today (Friday, January 7). 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Volvo, Ford Focus Zetec and an Audi A3 and the road is currently blocked. 

No injuries have been reported and recovery is expected to arrive at the scene shortly.  

