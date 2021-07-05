Updated

Published: 4:13 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM July 5, 2021

Traffic is building on the A12 after a collision (file photo) - Credit: Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

A lane of the A12 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich has been blocked due to a collision between a van and a lorry.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were dispatched to the scene at 3.39pm on Monday.

Officers from Suffolk police are also at the scene.

The AA traffic map has suggested vehicles are able to pass by the incident, but motorists are queuing back on the northbound carriageway towards Capel St Mary.

Suffolk police confirmed a van and lorry had collided near the Copdock Interchange but said all occupants were safely removed from their vehicles.



