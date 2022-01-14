News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Five miles of tailbacks after lane of A12 south of Ipswich closed

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:32 PM January 14, 2022
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A collision was reported on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester (file photo) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

One lane of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester has been closed by police following a collision.

The incident happened at Stratford St Mary shortly after 5pm, National Highways said on Twitter.

Emergency services are at the scene and police have closed of lane one of the northbound carriageway.

National Highways said the collision has caused more than five miles of congestion and adding half an hour to motorists' journeys.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

