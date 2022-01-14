Five miles of tailbacks after lane of A12 south of Ipswich closed

A collision was reported on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester (file photo) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

One lane of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester has been closed by police following a collision.

The incident happened at Stratford St Mary shortly after 5pm, National Highways said on Twitter.

1 lane (of 2) is closed on the #A12 northbound in #Essex between the #A120 (near #Colchester) and the #B1029 (at #StratfordStMary) due to a collision. All emergency services are in attendance.



There's a 30 minute delay on approach, with 5 and a half miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/s3SmV8RTPt — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) January 14, 2022

Emergency services are at the scene and police have closed of lane one of the northbound carriageway.

National Highways said the collision has caused more than five miles of congestion and adding half an hour to motorists' journeys.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.