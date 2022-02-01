News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays on A12 at Martlesham after bin lorry breaks down

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:40 PM February 1, 2022
A broken-down lorry on the A12 at Martlesham is causing delays

A broken-down bin lorry is causing delays on the A12 at Martlesham.

The incident was reported on the southbound carriageway between the Seckford roundabout, on the outskirts of Woodbridge, and the Martlesham roundabout shortly before 3pm.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form back towards Woodbridge.

The lorry is causing delays of seven minutes in the area, the AA map says.

Suffolk Live News
Martlesham News

