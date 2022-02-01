Delays on A12 at Martlesham after bin lorry breaks down

A broken-down lorry on the A12 at Martlesham is causing delays - Credit: Google Maps

A broken-down bin lorry is causing delays on the A12 at Martlesham.

The incident was reported on the southbound carriageway between the Seckford roundabout, on the outskirts of Woodbridge, and the Martlesham roundabout shortly before 3pm.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form back towards Woodbridge.

The lorry is causing delays of seven minutes in the area, the AA map says.

