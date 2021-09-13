Is traffic returning to the A12, A14 and roads around Ipswich?

Published: 5:30 AM September 13, 2021

Traffic levels on the roads around Ipswich have almost returned to pre-Covid levels after a dramatic drop in car movements over the past 18 months.

Suffolk County Council figures show traffic levels on Ipswich's roads were around 95% of pre-Covid in the period up to August 31.

In the period to June 29, traffic rates were at 98% of the pre-Covid levels - but may have dropped in August due to holidays. They are liekly to have exceeded this now schools have returned and workers are going back to their desks.

National Highways, the travel authority that replaced Highways England, has also seen rates rising again.

The annual average daily flow (AADF) of vehicles on the A14 eastbound towards the Orwell Bridge was 30,392 in July 2021 compared to 32,099 in July 2019.

The A12 northbound towards Copdock Interchange went saw 25,584 AADFs in that time, compared to 26,580 two summers ago, while there were 26,702 movements in the opposite direction, down from 28,050 AADFs in July 2019.