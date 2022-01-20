A14 closed overnight as lorry overturns in multi-vehicle crash
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
The A14 was closed overnight after multiple vehicles crashed and a lorry overturned.
The pile up closed the road eastbound between the Seven Hills junction and the Trimley turn off from around 10.30pm until just before 4am. National Highways said a lorry overturned in the crash.
All emergency services attended the incident, with Suffolk police leading the response.
Two fire crews were called to reports of a vehicle fire just after 10.10pm, although the extent of the blaze is not clear.
There are no details about any injuries at this time.
More to follow.
