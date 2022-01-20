News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A14 closed overnight as lorry overturns in multi-vehicle crash

Angus Williams

Published: 7:54 AM January 20, 2022
A multi-vehicle crash and an overturned lorry closed the A14 overnight near Trimley.

A multi-vehicle crash and an overturned lorry closed the A14 overnight near Trimley.

The A14 was closed overnight after multiple vehicles crashed and a lorry overturned.

The pile up closed the road eastbound between the Seven Hills junction and the Trimley turn off from around 10.30pm until just before 4am. National Highways said a lorry overturned in the crash.

All emergency services attended the incident, with Suffolk police leading the response.

Two fire crews were called to reports of a vehicle fire just after 10.10pm, although the extent of the blaze is not clear.

There are no details about any injuries at this time.

More to follow.

