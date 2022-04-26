News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A14 closed near Orwell Bridge after car crashes into deer

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:12 PM April 26, 2022
The A14 is currently closed westbound at junction 58

The A14 is currently closed westbound at junction 58 - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 westbound near the Orwell Bridge has been closed after a car crashed into a deer.

The road is closed at junction 58, at Nacton, as emergency services clear the carriageway, Suffolk police said.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers have queued as far back as Levington, between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Traffic also built up on the eastbound carriageway ahead of rush hour, but a police spokesman confirmed this has been cleared.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

A14
Suffolk Live News
Orwell Bridge A14 News
Ipswich News

