News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Police close A14 after 'serious' accident

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:44 AM April 2, 2021    Updated: 8:57 AM April 2, 2021
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a stretch of the westbound A14 between Stowmarket and Needham Market following a serious crash.

Officers from Suffolk police and Highways England are currently at the scene of the crash, which has forced the closure of the carriageway between junctions 51 and 50.

It is understood the crash involved a lorry and a car just before 5am Friday, April 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the accident is "serious", but was unable to provide any further information at this time.

A tweet from Highways England said the closure is expected to last several hours.

Traffic is being diverted through Great Blakenham and Needham Market.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 Heroic strangers deliver CPR in street and save Felixstowe man's life
  3. 3 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  1. 4 Man who dealt cannabis from caravan to pay off debt avoids jail
  2. 5 Ipswich is not alone in facing really tough times after pandemic
  3. 6 Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich
  4. 7 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
  5. 8 Car flips as two-vehicle crash blocks road in Felixstowe
  6. 9 Burglar who stole iPhones and iPads from pawn shop is jailed
  7. 10 Woodbridge woman forced to choose between medication and delaying car tax

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Work to prevent the Orwell Bridge closing in high winds could be delayed until the spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain

Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

'Promising footballer' lost his way and started dealing Class A drugs

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon