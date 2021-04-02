Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
Published: 7:44 AM April 2, 2021 Updated: 8:57 AM April 2, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police have closed a stretch of the westbound A14 between Stowmarket and Needham Market following a serious crash.
Officers from Suffolk police and Highways England are currently at the scene of the crash, which has forced the closure of the carriageway between junctions 51 and 50.
It is understood the crash involved a lorry and a car just before 5am Friday, April 2.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the accident is "serious", but was unable to provide any further information at this time.
A tweet from Highways England said the closure is expected to last several hours.
Traffic is being diverted through Great Blakenham and Needham Market.
