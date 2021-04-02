Police close A14 after 'serious' accident

Published: 7:44 AM April 2, 2021 Updated: 8:57 AM April 2, 2021

The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a stretch of the westbound A14 between Stowmarket and Needham Market following a serious crash.

Officers from Suffolk police and Highways England are currently at the scene of the crash, which has forced the closure of the carriageway between junctions 51 and 50.

It is understood the crash involved a lorry and a car just before 5am Friday, April 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the accident is "serious", but was unable to provide any further information at this time.

The #A14 in #Suffolk has opened Eastbound with the Westbound expected to remain closed still for a few hours. If you're stuck in the traffic behind the incident, please remain with your vehicle as traffic is being turned around to Junction 51.https://t.co/sjeZoC94i9 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) April 2, 2021

A tweet from Highways England said the closure is expected to last several hours.

Traffic is being diverted through Great Blakenham and Needham Market.