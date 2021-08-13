Breaking
Heavy traffic in Ipswich after A14 crash between truck and motorcycle
- Credit: Archant
There are serious delays in and out of Ipswich after a lorry was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist on the A14.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, on the eastbound A14 between Copdock and Wherstead, shortly before 3pm today (August 13).
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the motorcyclist has suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
The extent of those injuries are yet to be confirmed.
An ambulance has been called to the scene.
There is heavy traffic in both directions, with westbound traffic on the A14 stretching from beyond the Orwell Bridge.
There are also delays on the northbound A12, with queues stretching back to Copdock, and on the eastbound A14 to Claydon.
Busy Ipswich roads such as London Road and Sproughton Road are also experiencing serious congestion.
Earlier congestion was seen near the Copdock Interchange after a trike broke down on the westbound A14.