Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:52 PM May 24, 2022
Updated: 4:07 PM May 24, 2022
There is currently long delays on the A14 near Claydon

There is currently long delays on the A14 near Claydon - Credit: Google Maps

A hole in the A14 is causing long delays near Ipswich. 

Police were called to the hole in the westbound carriageway between Claydon and Whitehouse at about 2.30pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to a hole in the road on the A14.

"We have informed Highways England, who are on route to the scene."

The spokesman confirmed that lane two of the carriageway is moving but there is delays in the area. 

According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays of about 15 minutes are queues are growing back towards the Copdock Interchange. 

