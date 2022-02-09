Broken-down lorry causing delays on A14 at Felixstowe in rush hour

The lorry broke down on the A14 at the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe - Credit: NSRAPT

A broken-down lorry is causing delays on the A14 heading towards the Port of Felixstowe.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the HGV broke down on the eastbound carriageway at the Dock Spur roundabout.

#PHQARV and #PHQRAPT are dealing with a broken down lorry on the eastbound #A14 at dockspur roundabout #Felixstowe so expect delays until cleared @SuffolkPolice #1462 #1283 pic.twitter.com/xhuOwoVDsN — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 9, 2022

Drivers are queueing back towards Trimley St Martin, according to the AA traffic map.

