Broken-down lorry causing delays on A14 at Felixstowe in rush hour

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:46 AM February 9, 2022
The lorry broke down on the A14 at the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe

The lorry broke down on the A14 at the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe - Credit: NSRAPT

A broken-down lorry is causing delays on the A14 heading towards the Port of Felixstowe.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the HGV broke down on the eastbound carriageway at the Dock Spur roundabout. 

Drivers are queueing back towards Trimley St Martin, according to the AA traffic map.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

