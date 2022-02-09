Broken-down lorry causing delays on A14 at Felixstowe in rush hour
Published: 8:46 AM February 9, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A broken-down lorry is causing delays on the A14 heading towards the Port of Felixstowe.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the HGV broke down on the eastbound carriageway at the Dock Spur roundabout.
Drivers are queueing back towards Trimley St Martin, according to the AA traffic map.
