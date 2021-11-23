A14 outside Ipswich closes overnight due to tanker fire

The A14 outside of Ipswich was closed for more than an hour overnight after emergency services were called to a tanker fire.

Ten fire engines from across Suffolk were called to the westbound carriageway, between junctions 53 and 54 at Bramford, at about 11.30pm last night.

Traffic is currently stopped in both directions on the #A14 in #Suffolk between J53 #CastleHill and J54 #Sproughton. Due to a tanker fire. @SuffolkPolice and @SuffolkFire are working at scene to get lanes reopen as soon as possible. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/JaJjmZ4Hmi — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 23, 2021

Police were also called to the scene and the A14 was closed in both directions.

A stop was called by the fire service at about 12.20am, while the road remained shut until 1am.

