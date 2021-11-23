A14 outside Ipswich closes overnight due to tanker fire
Published: 7:16 AM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The A14 outside of Ipswich was closed for more than an hour overnight after emergency services were called to a tanker fire.
Ten fire engines from across Suffolk were called to the westbound carriageway, between junctions 53 and 54 at Bramford, at about 11.30pm last night.
Police were also called to the scene and the A14 was closed in both directions.
A stop was called by the fire service at about 12.20am, while the road remained shut until 1am.
