News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 outside Ipswich closes overnight due to tanker fire

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:16 AM November 23, 2021
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the

The A14 near Ipswich was closed overnight (file photo) - Credit: Archant

The A14 outside of Ipswich was closed for more than an hour overnight after emergency services were called to a tanker fire.

Ten fire engines from across Suffolk were called to the westbound carriageway, between junctions 53 and 54 at Bramford, at about 11.30pm last night.

Police were also called to the scene and the A14 was closed in both directions.

A stop was called by the fire service at about 12.20am, while the road remained shut until 1am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person
A police cordon in place following an incident on Duke Street in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Constabulary

Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Aarron Murray, Henry Goldings, and Joshua Meider are amongst those who were jailed in Suffolk 

Suffolk Constabulary

Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week

Timothy Bradford

person