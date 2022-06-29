News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Severe delays on A14 outside Ipswich after vehicle sheds turf on road

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:05 AM June 29, 2022
Delays on the Orwell Bridge after an earlier incident

Traffic is building near the Orwell Bridge this morning (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

There are severe delays on the A14 outside Ipswich this morning after a vehicle shed a load of turf onto the road.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge at about 7.40am, Suffolk police said.

At a similar time, a lorry broke down on the same carriageway near the turn-off for Whitehouse at junction 53.

Police have cleared the incident at Whitehouse and are in the process of recovering the turf from the road.

According to the AA traffic map, there are queues forming along the westbound carriageway as far back as the Copdock Interchange.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Orwell Bridge A14 News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

