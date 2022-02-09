News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A14 outside Ipswich after broken-down car blocks lane

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:26 AM February 9, 2022
The A14 at Sproughton has been blocked

The A14 at Sproughton has been blocked - Credit: Suffolk police

Traffic is building on the A14 outside of Ipswich after a broken-down lane partially blocked the road.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway at Sproughton shortly before 7am.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were at the scene and the vehicle was awaiting recovery.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form before the slip road at junction 53 at Whitehouse.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Nichole Crooks and her husband Matthew lived next door to Nichole's parents for ten years, until they both recently died

'I feel as if we're being ignored' - Ipswich family desperate to move home

Abygail Fossett

person
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for the game against Gillingham.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs watch on as Town beat Gillingham 1-0

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The driver was arrested at the Tower Ramparts bus station in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Disqualified driver with children in car arrested at Ipswich bus station

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews at FCC Recycling

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews extinguish 'large' blaze at Ipswich recycling centre

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon