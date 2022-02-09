Delays on A14 outside Ipswich after broken-down car blocks lane

The A14 at Sproughton has been blocked - Credit: Suffolk police

Traffic is building on the A14 outside of Ipswich after a broken-down lane partially blocked the road.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway at Sproughton shortly before 7am.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were at the scene and the vehicle was awaiting recovery.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form before the slip road at junction 53 at Whitehouse.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.