Delays on A14 as lane closed near Ipswich due to broken-down lorry

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:09 PM April 14, 2022
Updated: 1:11 PM April 14, 2022
Police at the scene of the incident on the A14 near Felixstowe

Police at the scene of the incident on the A14 near Felixstowe

Traffic built up on the A14 outside of Ipswich after a lane was closed due to a broken-down lorry.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) was at the scene of the incident between junctions 57 and 58, near Nacton, on the westbound carriageway.

Police shared a picture of the lane closure on Twitter.

NSRAPT said the lane closure was causing delays on the road and advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

However, the road was cleared by 1pm, NSRAPT said on Twitter.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

