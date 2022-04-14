Delays on A14 as lane closed near Ipswich due to broken-down lorry

Updated

Police at the scene of the incident on the A14 near Felixstowe - Credit: NSRAPT

Traffic built up on the A14 outside of Ipswich after a lane was closed due to a broken-down lorry.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) was at the scene of the incident between junctions 57 and 58, near Nacton, on the westbound carriageway.

Police shared a picture of the lane closure on Twitter.

NSRAPT said the lane closure was causing delays on the road and advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

However, the road was cleared by 1pm, NSRAPT said on Twitter.

