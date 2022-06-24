Severe delays on A14 as lane blocked on Orwell Bridge

There are currently long delays on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a lane is blocked on the Orwell Bridge.

Officers are on the scene of a broken-down car in the eastbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on scene of the broken down Peugeot.

"The car has broken down at the top of the Orwell Bridge and officers are looking to remove it as quickly as possible."

The AA Traffic Map is showing heavy delays in the area with queues building back to the Copdock Interchange.