A14 resurfacing works part of £26million scheme for smoother journeys

Published: 4:30 PM January 22, 2021

It has been revealed that work to resurface the A14 at Levington was part of a huge effort to improve roads in the run up to Christmas.

Highways England invested more than £26million into maintaining and resurfacing roads in the East of England between September and December 2020.

The company resurfaced 76 miles of road in the region, including the A14 eastbound at junction 60 by Levington resurfacing 6.8 lane miles.

Overnight closures were in place on weeknights for the past five months between 9pm and 5am, finishing on Friday, January 22.

Martin Fellows, Highways England regional director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.

“This multi-million-pound investment has helped to improve the region’s roads, but we won’t stop there.

"Over the coming months we’ll continue to work hard to ensure drivers throughout the east enjoy a smoother experience while travelling on our roads.”

The £26million package of improvements is part of the £114million being invested in maintaining, improving and extending the lifespan of motorways and major A-roads in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.