News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 resurfacing works part of £26million scheme for smoother journeys

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM January 22, 2021   
Overnight resurfacing work on the A14 at Levington was part of the £26million scheme by Highways England

Overnight resurfacing work on the A14 at Levington are part of a £26million scheme by Highways England - Credit: Highways England

It has been revealed that work to resurface the A14 at Levington was part of a huge effort to improve roads in the run up to Christmas.

Highways England invested more than £26million into maintaining and resurfacing roads in the East of England between September and December 2020.

The company resurfaced 76 miles of road in the region, including the A14 eastbound at junction 60 by Levington resurfacing 6.8 lane miles.

Overnight closures were in place on weeknights for the past five months between 9pm and 5am, finishing on Friday, January 22.

Highways England resurfaced 76 miles of road in the region between September and December 2020

Highways England resurfaced 76 miles of road in the region between September and December 2020 - Credit: Highways England

Martin Fellows, Highways England regional director, said:  “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.  

You may also want to watch:

“This multi-million-pound investment has helped to improve the region’s roads, but we won’t stop there.

"Over the coming months we’ll continue to work hard to ensure drivers throughout the east enjoy a smoother experience while travelling on our roads.”   

Most Read

  1. 1 Car catches fire outside Morrisons store in Ipswich
  2. 2 Man Tasered by police while armed with knife is jailed
  3. 3 Father and daughter racially abused by dog walker
  1. 4 Council investigating 'frustrating' Ipswich hum bothering residents
  2. 5 Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?
  3. 6 Touching tributes paid to 'kind-hearted' Ipswich council worker of 25 years
  4. 7 Plans for 190 homes on edge of Ipswich 'poorly conceived' say councillors
  5. 8 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
  6. 9 Plans to convert pub into takeaway refused
  7. 10 Why some over 70s get the Covid vaccine before over 80s

The £26million package of improvements is part of the £114million being invested in maintaining, improving and extending the lifespan of motorways and major A-roads in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.  

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mental Health

New Combat2Coffee venue set to open in Ipswich town centre

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Waterfront

What is the strange hum being heard in Ipswich?

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Hot Sausage Company launches cook-at-home meal kits

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Orwell Bridge CLOSES following high winds

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus