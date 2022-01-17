Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout in Felixstowe

A lorry has overturned on the A14 at Felixstowe - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry has overturned on an A14 roundabout on the outskirts of Felixstowe.

Part of the Dock Spur roundabout, which leads onto Port of Felixstowe Road, has been closed by police after the HGV tipped over at the junction.

#PHQRAPT have closed part of the dockspur roundabout in #Felixstowe due to an overturned lorry so expect delays until it has been recovered @SuffolkPolice #1462 #1888 pic.twitter.com/1rnH1yPxud — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 17, 2022

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) has warned motorists to expect delays while the vehicle is recovered.

National Highways cameras have pictured the lorry on its side in Felixstowe - Credit: National Highways Traffic Cameras

It is not known if the driver of the lorry suffered any injuries in the incident.

Lengthy queues have started to form between the Port and Felixstowe and the Dock Spur roundabout, according to the AA traffic map.

