Orwell Bridge CLOSING on Friday morning as Storm Eunice arrives in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:14 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 1:55 PM February 17, 2022
The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Orwell Bridge will be closed throughout Friday due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich will shut to drivers at 4am on Friday as wind speeds in excess of 70mph arrive in Suffolk.

National Highways, which manages the road network, has said the bridge is expected to be closed for most of the day due to Storm Eunice.

Once closed, National Highways will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a decision about when to reopen the bridge.

The diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

It will be the first time the Orwell Bridge has completely shut to drivers since a 40mph speed limit was introduced in high winds.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for most of Friday in Suffolk, meaning the conditions present a danger to life.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

