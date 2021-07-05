Speed limit set to be introduced on Orwell Bridge due to high winds

Published: 5:26 PM July 5, 2021

The Orwell Bridge could close on Tuesday due to high winds - Credit: Paul Cant

Speed limits of up to 40mph could be enforced over the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich tomorrow due to high winds.

Highways England has been notified of the forecast conditions by the Met Office, with wind speeds set to reach up to 50mph on Tuesday morning.

#A14 #OrwellBridge - wind speeds are forecast to pick up. We have been informed by the @metoffice there is a risk period between 6am to 2pm tomorrow. Current forecasts indicate we may only need to set speed restrictions of 40mph keeping the bridge open. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 5, 2021

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Suffolk and Essex.

Highways England said on Twitter that a '"risk period" has been identified for between 6am and 2pm on Tuesday, with current forecasts indicating a speed limit for 40mph of traffic could be put in place.

The Orwell Bridge has closed in wind speeds in excess of 50mph in the past.