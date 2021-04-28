News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Lane of Orwell Bridge closed after lorry trailer detaches

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:18 PM April 28, 2021    Updated: 4:20 PM April 28, 2021
Police have closed one lane of the A14 near the Orwell Bridge due to the spill

Police have closed one lane of the A14 near the Orwell Bridge due to the spill - Credit: Crown/Highways England

One lane of the A14 at the Orwell Bridge has been closed after a lorry's trailer detached in the road.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway, just off the bridge, shortly after 3.20pm on Wednesday, April 28.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said a trailer has become detached from a lorry and is blocking the carriageway.

The lane is closed between junction 56 for Wherstead and junction 57 for Nacton.

Highways England were originally called to assist in the clean-up, although they have since been stood down. 

Recovery crews have been called, the police spokeswoman added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
  2. 2 A14 carriageway reopened after lorry fuel tank ruptures
  3. 3 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  1. 4 First picture of Richard Day killer released
  2. 5 Three arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Ipswich house fire
  3. 6 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
  4. 7 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich
  5. 8 Will Ipswich Debenhams sale herald reopening of former BHS?
  6. 9 Hospital Covid outbreak a 'wake-up call' for continuing social distancing, Suffolk leaders warn
  7. 10 Felixstowe holiday park given £750k revamp ready for tourist influx
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

Suffolk Live | Updated

Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture:

Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed

Michael Steward and Tom Potter

Logo Icon
Four fire crews were called to the fire in the Whitton area of Ipswich

Ipswich Live | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
There are delays of up to one hour due to the crash on the A14 at Copdock

Updated

Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon