Lane of Orwell Bridge closed after lorry trailer detaches
Published: 4:18 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM April 28, 2021
- Credit: Crown/Highways England
One lane of the A14 at the Orwell Bridge has been closed after a lorry's trailer detached in the road.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway, just off the bridge, shortly after 3.20pm on Wednesday, April 28.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said a trailer has become detached from a lorry and is blocking the carriageway.
The lane is closed between junction 56 for Wherstead and junction 57 for Nacton.
Highways England were originally called to assist in the clean-up, although they have since been stood down.
Recovery crews have been called, the police spokeswoman added.
