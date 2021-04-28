Lane of Orwell Bridge closed after lorry trailer detaches

Published: 4:18 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 4:20 PM April 28, 2021

Police have closed one lane of the A14 near the Orwell Bridge due to the spill - Credit: Crown/Highways England

One lane of the A14 at the Orwell Bridge has been closed after a lorry's trailer detached in the road.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway, just off the bridge, shortly after 3.20pm on Wednesday, April 28.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said a trailer has become detached from a lorry and is blocking the carriageway.

The lane is closed between junction 56 for Wherstead and junction 57 for Nacton.

Highways England were originally called to assist in the clean-up, although they have since been stood down.

Recovery crews have been called, the police spokeswoman added.