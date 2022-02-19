News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Orwell Bridge reopens after being closed during Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:13 AM February 19, 2022
Cancer patient Olle Nash has arrived home after sailing around Britain on Renegade. Picture: Sarah

The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is open after shutting during Storm Eunice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has fully reopened after being closed for almost 24 hours due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.

National Highways confirmed the A14 bridge was reopened shortly before 2am on Saturday.

It had closed the road from 4am on Friday as Suffolk prepared for the impact of the storm, which ended up bringing gusts in excess of 70mph.

The closure was the first time the Orwell Bridge had been shut due to weather since a 40mph speed limit was introduced whenever gusts reached a certain threshold.

Traffic built up in Ipswich on Friday morning as drivers were diverted through the town.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Storm Eunice
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Orwell Bridge A14 News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Weather | Updated

Orwell Bridge closed as Storm Eunice arrives in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The new 40mph speed limit will be in place until 5pm today on the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Video

Orwell Bridge set to close due to expected 70mph winds in Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The house in Bramford Lane in Ipswich was sold by Auction House 

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich terrace house sells for more than double its guide price at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Storm Dudley causing havoc in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon