Orwell Bridge reopens after being closed during Storm Eunice

The Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has fully reopened after being closed for almost 24 hours due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.

National Highways confirmed the A14 bridge was reopened shortly before 2am on Saturday.

The #A14 #OrwellBridge near #Ipswich is now fully open in both directions between J56 and J57. No delays. If you were affected by the closure we thank you for your patience and understanding. — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 19, 2022

It had closed the road from 4am on Friday as Suffolk prepared for the impact of the storm, which ended up bringing gusts in excess of 70mph.

The closure was the first time the Orwell Bridge had been shut due to weather since a 40mph speed limit was introduced whenever gusts reached a certain threshold.

Traffic built up in Ipswich on Friday morning as drivers were diverted through the town.

