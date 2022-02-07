Police twice called to protesters by A14

Protestors have been spotted by drivers near the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

Police have been called to protesters near the A14 twice today.

People have been spotted waving signs from the flyover bridge near the Nacton Interchange.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had been called twice today to people standing near the A14.

He added that they did not believe the protestors are currently causing any issues for drivers.

One eyewitness said: "Traffic had started slowing down for about five minutes before reaching the bridge.

"It was very dark, but I could see about six to eight people wearing high vis jackets, leaning over the bridge and waving signs."

The AA Traffic Map earlier showed some drivers slowing down on the A14 in the area.

