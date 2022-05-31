News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays on A14 at Felixstowe after lorry and car crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:17 PM May 31, 2022
A Ford Focus and a lorry have been involved in a crash by the A14 Dock Spur Roundabout in Felixstowe

There is currently delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

There are currently delays on the A14 on the edge of Felixstowe after a two-vehicle crash. 

Police were called to the incident involving a lorry and a car in the eastbound carriageway near the Dock Spur roundabout at about 3.10pm today, Tuesday, May 31.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that at least one lane of the carriageway is currently blocked. 

The spokesman confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the crash. 

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area. 

