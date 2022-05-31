Delays on A14 at Felixstowe after lorry and car crash
Published: 4:17 PM May 31, 2022
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
There are currently delays on the A14 on the edge of Felixstowe after a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the incident involving a lorry and a car in the eastbound carriageway near the Dock Spur roundabout at about 3.10pm today, Tuesday, May 31.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that at least one lane of the carriageway is currently blocked.
The spokesman confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the crash.
The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area.
