Delays on A14 at Felixstowe after lorry and car crash

There is currently delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

There are currently delays on the A14 on the edge of Felixstowe after a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the incident involving a lorry and a car in the eastbound carriageway near the Dock Spur roundabout at about 3.10pm today, Tuesday, May 31.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that at least one lane of the carriageway is currently blocked.

The spokesman confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the crash.

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area.

