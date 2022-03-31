Car fire causes lane closure on A14 near Ipswich

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a car fire near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car fire has closed one lane of the A14 on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the car on fire in the westbound carriageway near Needham Market just before 9.50am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used a reel hose jets to extinguish the fire.

"One lane was closed by police while crews dealt with the fire."

No injuries has been reported as a result of the fire.

According to the AA traffic map, there are long delays in the area as a result of the vehicle fire.

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.

Drivers are being warned to take care in the wintery conditions after snow has fallen over much of Suffolk this morning.

