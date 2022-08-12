A14 outside Ipswich closes after fire breaks out near road

Breaking

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in the open near the A14 - Credit: Chloe Gina

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 outside Ipswich has been closed as smoke from a field fire is blowing across the road.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the fire close to the Wherstead turn-off on the A14.

Officers have closed the eastbound carriageway due to the "amount of smoke that is blowing across the carriageway," a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a fire in the open between junction 55 and junction 56."

Crews Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook fire stations have been called to the blaze.