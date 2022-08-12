Breaking
A14 outside Ipswich closes after fire breaks out near road
Published: 1:58 PM August 12, 2022
- Credit: Chloe Gina
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 outside Ipswich has been closed as smoke from a field fire is blowing across the road.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the fire close to the Wherstead turn-off on the A14.
Officers have closed the eastbound carriageway due to the "amount of smoke that is blowing across the carriageway," a spokesman for Suffolk police said.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a fire in the open between junction 55 and junction 56."
Crews Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook fire stations have been called to the blaze.