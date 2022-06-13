News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays expected through Suffolk as police escort boat to Ipswich marina

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:37 AM June 13, 2022
Drivers are being warned to expect delays when an abnormal load is escorted on the A14 next week

Drivers are being told to expect delays on some Suffolk roads this morning as police escort an abnormal load to Ipswich marina. 

Police will be escorting the boat, which is 5.1m wide, 5.1m high, and 21.5m long, at about 9.30am today, Monday, June 13. 

It is being escorted from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton, to Fox's Marina in Wherstead Road, Ipswich.

The route is as follows: Tunstead Road, Horning Road West, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, and then the A47.

It will then travel on the A140, the A14, the A137, and then Wherstead Road.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on these roads.


