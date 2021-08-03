News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A14 after as police called to recover horse box

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:57 PM August 3, 2021   
The slip road onto the A14 westbound carriageway at Nacton is closed as well as lane one

Traffic is building on the A14 near Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Google Streetview

Traffic is building on the A14 on the outskirts of Ipswich as a broken down horse box blocked one lane of the road.

The AA traffic map is suggesting delays on the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton, leading to the Copdock Interchange.

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of 10mph and motorists are facing an average wait of 20 minutes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers had been called to assist with the recovery of the horse box.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chevallier Street, Ipswich crash

Suffolk Live

Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash 

Updated

Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon