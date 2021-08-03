Delays on A14 after as police called to recover horse box

Published: 5:57 PM August 3, 2021

Traffic is building on the A14 near Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Google Streetview

Traffic is building on the A14 on the outskirts of Ipswich as a broken down horse box blocked one lane of the road.

The AA traffic map is suggesting delays on the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton, leading to the Copdock Interchange.

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of 10mph and motorists are facing an average wait of 20 minutes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers had been called to assist with the recovery of the horse box.



